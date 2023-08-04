CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Lowered to “Neutral” at Bank of America

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CSX. StockNews.com lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.74. The company had a trading volume of 18,261,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,161,918. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.42. CSX has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $34.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.97 and its 200 day moving average is $31.53.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 32.82%. CSX’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in CSX during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in CSX during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

