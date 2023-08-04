Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,468 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 588.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Cummins by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.17.

Cummins Stock Down 2.6 %

Cummins stock traded down $6.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $236.31. 672,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,719. The company’s 50-day moving average is $240.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.29. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.40 and a 52-week high of $265.28. The firm has a market cap of $33.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by ($0.01). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $1.68 dividend. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

