CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Director Sells $69,523.25 in Stock

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) Director John S. Hendricks sold 64,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total value of $69,523.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 451,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,959.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CuriosityStream Stock Performance

NASDAQ CURI opened at $1.04 on Friday. CuriosityStream Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $2.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.24.

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 million. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 32.44% and a negative net margin of 58.76%. Research analysts predict that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CuriosityStream

About CuriosityStream

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in CuriosityStream by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 14,189 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in CuriosityStream by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 7.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, content licensing, brand sponsorship and advertising, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.