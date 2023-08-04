CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Director Sells $69,523.25 in Stock

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) Director John S. Hendricks sold 64,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total value of $69,523.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 451,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,959.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
CuriosityStream Stock Performance
NASDAQ CURI opened at $1.04 on Friday. CuriosityStream Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $2.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.24.
CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 million. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 32.44% and a negative net margin of 58.76%. Research analysts predict that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of CuriosityStream
About CuriosityStream
CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, content licensing, brand sponsorship and advertising, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.
