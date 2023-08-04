CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) is Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,016 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,970 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for 2.6% of Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after buying an additional 3,311,928 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,532,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $1,425,416,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,055,009 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,103,488,000 after purchasing an additional 155,280 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,615,521 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $989,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Down 1.9 %

CVS Health stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.89. 8,279,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,115,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $66.34 and a 52-week high of $107.26. The firm has a market cap of $93.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.90.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.58.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

