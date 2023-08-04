CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stake Lifted by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,798,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,893 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of CVS Health worth $133,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 375,771 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,018,000 after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,201,085 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $89,253,000 after acquiring an additional 151,185 shares in the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 647,077 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $60,301,000 after acquiring an additional 9,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CVS. TheStreet downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.58.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,596,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,087,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.90. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $66.34 and a 1-year high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 106.14%.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.