CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. CVS Health updated its FY23 guidance to $8.50-8.70 EPS.
CVS Health Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.94 on Friday, hitting $73.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,135,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,092,226. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.63. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $66.34 and a 12-month high of $107.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.90.
CVS Health Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.14%.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.58.
CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.
