CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target Lowered to $110.00 at Morgan Stanley

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of CVS Health from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $101.58.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.89. The company had a trading volume of 8,281,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,128,235. The stock has a market cap of $93.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.63. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $66.34 and a 12-month high of $107.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.90.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVS Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. White Pine Investment CO increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 93,796 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,484,000 after buying an additional 6,811 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 14.3% in the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,234 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 39.4% in the second quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,787 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 10,390 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 85,950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,258,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

