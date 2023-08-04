DA Davidson Comments on Lazydays Holdings, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LAZY)

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lazydays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.20. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lazydays’ current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LAZY. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lazydays in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Lazydays from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Lazydays Trading Up 1.2 %

Lazydays stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.02. The stock had a trading volume of 360 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.27. Lazydays has a twelve month low of $10.17 and a twelve month high of $17.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.24 million, a PE ratio of 214.33 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.94.

Insider Activity at Lazydays

In other Lazydays news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 731,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.20 per share, for a total transaction of $8,194,222.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,190,050 shares in the company, valued at $69,328,560. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lazydays

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lazydays during the 4th quarter worth about $805,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Lazydays by 1,461.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Lazydays by 130.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Lazydays during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Lazydays during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 85.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreational vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. The company provides RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. It also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.

