DA Davidson Comments on Paycom Software, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PAYC)

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Paycom Software in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson analyst R. Simmons expects that the software maker will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Paycom Software’s current full-year earnings is $6.20 per share.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $451.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.23 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $443.00 to $427.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $399.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.53.

View Our Latest Analysis on Paycom Software

Paycom Software Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE PAYC opened at $296.98 on Friday. Paycom Software has a 12 month low of $262.11 and a 12 month high of $402.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $324.20 and a 200-day moving average of $305.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.44.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total value of $119,965.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,849. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paycom Software

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 356.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Paycom Software by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Paycom Software by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.