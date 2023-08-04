DA Davidson Comments on Paycom Software, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PAYC)

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2023

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYCFree Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Paycom Software in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson analyst R. Simmons expects that the software maker will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Paycom Software’s current full-year earnings is $6.20 per share.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYCGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $451.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.23 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $443.00 to $427.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $399.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.53.

View Our Latest Analysis on Paycom Software

Paycom Software Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE PAYC opened at $296.98 on Friday. Paycom Software has a 12 month low of $262.11 and a 12 month high of $402.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $324.20 and a 200-day moving average of $305.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.44.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total value of $119,965.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,849. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paycom Software

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 356.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Paycom Software by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Paycom Software by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.