DA Davidson Reiterates Buy Rating for Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at DA Davidson in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $20.00. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 48.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FNKO. Bank of America upped their target price on Funko from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Funko from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Funko currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Funko Stock Performance

FNKO traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,918,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,397. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.35. The firm has a market cap of $324.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.43. Funko has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $251.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.99 million. Funko had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. As a group, research analysts predict that Funko will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Funko

In related news, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 142,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $1,141,776.48. Following the transaction, the president now owns 313,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,521,955.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Funko

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Funko in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Funko by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 85,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 42,199 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Funko by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 24,678 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Funko by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 644,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 32,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Funko by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 625,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 272,060 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; fashion accessories, including handbags, backpacks, wallets, clothing, and other accessories; and figures, apparel, board games, accessories, plush products, homewares, vinyl records and art prints, posters, and digital non-fungible tokens, as well as creates soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

