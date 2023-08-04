DAGCO Inc. Acquires 7,384 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

DAGCO Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,384 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 1.9% of DAGCO Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,859,000 after buying an additional 7,948,942 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,938,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,405 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,772,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,149 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13,794.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 942,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 935,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,487,000.

RSP stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.36. 3,197,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,253,760. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $155.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.78 and a 200-day moving average of $146.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

