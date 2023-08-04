DAGCO Inc. Has $305,000 Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

DAGCO Inc. trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 21.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,036 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after acquiring an additional 160,963,976 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,073,547,000 after buying an additional 7,419,929 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,340,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,741,204,000 after buying an additional 3,216,573 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $3,150,472,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,659,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,479,407,000 after purchasing an additional 317,858 shares during the period. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.93. 17,259,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,448,512. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.65 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 27.55%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Pfizer from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

