DAGCO Inc. Invests $214,000 in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

DAGCO Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $530,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 18,411.8% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 28,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 27,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 38.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $180.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,959,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,181,293. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $180.64 and its 200 day moving average is $180.37. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

