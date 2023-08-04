DAGCO Inc. Sells 1,106 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

DAGCO Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises about 1.5% of DAGCO Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,159,000 after buying an additional 35,906 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

VGT stock traded down $4.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $436.22. 1,031,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,631. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $437.47 and its 200 day moving average is $392.88. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $291.61 and a twelve month high of $462.97. The firm has a market cap of $52.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

