DAGCO Inc. Sells 170 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

DAGCO Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,036 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 278.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 171.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $4.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $528.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,708,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,335,136. The company has a market capitalization of $240.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $486.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $404.80. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $552.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Adobe from $460.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Adobe from $480.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Adobe from $480.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $518.22.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at $12,363,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,791 shares of company stock worth $20,563,146. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

