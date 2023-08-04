DAGCO Inc. Sells 1,951 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

DAGCO Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,951 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWS traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $112.35. The stock had a trading volume of 395,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,369. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.28 and a 200-day moving average of $108.06. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $94.32 and a 52-week high of $116.73. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

