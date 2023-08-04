Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 738,657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,746 shares during the period. Danaher makes up about 3.0% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Robeco Schweiz AG owned approximately 0.10% of Danaher worth $186,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in Danaher by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, Director Linda Filler sold 10,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total value of $2,651,947.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,929,058. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,836,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,179 shares of company stock worth $16,939,454 in the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Danaher Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DHR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.13.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $254.84. 2,715,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,024,564. The company’s 50-day moving average is $241.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $188.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $221.22 and a 1 year high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 12.68%.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

