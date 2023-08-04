Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $101.00 to $115.00. The stock had previously closed at $107.10, but opened at $114.80. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Datadog shares last traded at $113.68, with a volume of 1,579,420 shares traded.

DDOG has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Datadog from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Datadog from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Datadog from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

In other Datadog news, President Amit Agarwal sold 151,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $11,807,187.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 280,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,775,593.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $6,602,612.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,381,139.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Amit Agarwal sold 151,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $11,807,187.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 280,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,775,593.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 932,199 shares of company stock valued at $87,435,773 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in shares of Datadog by 7.0% in the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Datadog by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Datadog by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 4.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 44,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a PE ratio of -396.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $481.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.29 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. As a group, analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

