DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Sets New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $108.21 and last traded at $107.87, with a volume of 164138 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.56.

The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.42. DaVita had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 72.08%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. DaVita’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on DVA. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on DaVita from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DaVita from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on DaVita from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on DaVita from $86.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on DaVita in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

In related news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 15,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total transaction of $1,581,984.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,245 shares in the company, valued at $9,055,153.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DaVita news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,449 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total transaction of $248,842.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 15,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total value of $1,581,984.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,245 shares in the company, valued at $9,055,153.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,502 shares of company stock worth $3,722,146. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in DaVita by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co raised its position in shares of DaVita by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DaVita by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of DaVita by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 21,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of DaVita by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.70. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

