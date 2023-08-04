Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Price Target Raised to C$49.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.87% from the stock’s current price.

DFY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Definity Financial from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Definity Financial from C$50.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of Definity Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.55.

Definity Financial Trading Up 10.4 %

Shares of TSE DFY traded up C$3.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$35.80. 184,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,295. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85. Definity Financial has a 52-week low of C$32.09 and a 52-week high of C$40.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$35.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 10.55.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$907.50 million for the quarter. Definity Financial had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 10.04%. Analysts expect that Definity Financial will post 2.2191693 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Definity Financial Company Profile

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

