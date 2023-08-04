Delta Investment Management LLC Acquires 157 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Delta Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 183.5% during the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 200,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,513,000 after purchasing an additional 129,881 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,957,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,343,000 after purchasing an additional 57,926 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 83,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,144,000 after purchasing an additional 17,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank grew its position in Philip Morris International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PM traded down $1.21 on Friday, hitting $96.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,549,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,428,633. The firm has a market cap of $149.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.47. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 98.26%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

