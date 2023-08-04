Delta Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Delta Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC owned about 0.16% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCPB. Legacy Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 180.3% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,014,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,770 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 76,151,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 761,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,976,000 after buying an additional 761,512 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 630,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,977,000 after buying an additional 274,637 shares during the last quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 639,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,356,000 after buying an additional 266,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,205,000.

Get JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of JCPB traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.90. The company had a trading volume of 160,471 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.48 and a 200 day moving average of $46.87.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1684 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.