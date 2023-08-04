Delta Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Delta Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $449.49. 1,862,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,980,121. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $450.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $392.38. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $296.32 and a 1-year high of $469.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $426.69 billion, a PE ratio of 71.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.77, for a total transaction of $9,141,429.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,668,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,015,612,974.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,864,681.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 568,254 shares of company stock worth $258,314,906. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $505.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. SVB Securities lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.45.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

