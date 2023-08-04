Delta Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July accounts for 0.9% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Delta Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July worth $3,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PJUL. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 25.4% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 819,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,940,000 after buying an additional 166,230 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 15.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 543,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,211,000 after buying an additional 70,950 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,910,000. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth about $13,648,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 433,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,087,000 after purchasing an additional 68,846 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Down 0.4 %

BATS PJUL traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.38. 95,447 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.85 and a 200-day moving average of $32.24. The company has a market cap of $968.48 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.