Delta Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN)

Delta Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,121 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC owned about 0.93% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BSMN traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.12. 20,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,933. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.10. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.72 and a 12-month high of $25.29.
Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2023. BSMN was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
