Delta Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Delta Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for approximately 0.6% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 76.4% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.94.

S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI stock traded up $3.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $386.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,186,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,277. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $394.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $367.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $123.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.32 and a 52-week high of $428.65.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $77,254.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,570.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total transaction of $2,692,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,786,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $77,254.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,570.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,778 shares of company stock valued at $7,916,102. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

