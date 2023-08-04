Delta Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT)

Delta Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Acas LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 4,231.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000.

Get Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF alerts:

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $28.05. The stock had a trading volume of 254,443 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.86 and a 200-day moving average of $27.37.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Profile

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.