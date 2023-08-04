Delta Investment Management LLC Sells 1,934 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Delta Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the quarter. TransDigm Group comprises approximately 2.7% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $9,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 116.0% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 16,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,470,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 11,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,660,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.76, for a total transaction of $2,602,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $17,254,776.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.13, for a total value of $9,444,272.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.76, for a total transaction of $2,602,470.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $17,254,776.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,662 shares of company stock worth $48,370,236 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TransDigm Group Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $890.00 to $980.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $725.00 to $840.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $793.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $930.00 in a report on Sunday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $767.00 to $960.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $860.13.

NYSE:TDG traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $896.10. The company had a trading volume of 296,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,633. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $499.63 and a 52-week high of $914.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $854.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $781.70. The company has a market capitalization of $49.22 billion, a PE ratio of 54.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.38.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.00. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a negative return on equity of 34.11%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.