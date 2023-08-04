Delta Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Price Performance

GCOW traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.81. The company had a trading volume of 230,795 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.49.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a $0.5796 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd.

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

