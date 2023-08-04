Delta Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Delta Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,780,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,263,468,000 after acquiring an additional 222,634 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,530,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,876,515,000 after buying an additional 1,217,285 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,634,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,748,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655,383 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,434,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,165,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,175,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,511 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN traded down $3.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $168.44. The stock had a trading volume of 6,007,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,232,080. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $145.97 and a 1 year high of $188.12. The firm has a market cap of $152.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $176.81 and its 200 day moving average is $175.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.32.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

