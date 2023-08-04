Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Desktop Metal Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of Desktop Metal stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.75. 4,071,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,782,285. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.62. Desktop Metal has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.95.

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $41.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.95 million. Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 349.92% and a negative return on equity of 24.26%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Desktop Metal will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Desktop Metal

About Desktop Metal

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Desktop Metal by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 973,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 14,114 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Desktop Metal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Desktop Metal by 11.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the second quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Desktop Metal by 8.7% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 297,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 23,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.18% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Desktop Metal Furnace, which is paired with the Studio System and binder jetting solutions to create turnkey metal additive manufacturing solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.