Destination Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Amgen by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 82,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,855,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 55.8% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,812,000 after acquiring an additional 14,543 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 7.2% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.2% during the first quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. now owns 11,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in Amgen by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $230.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $123.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.63. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $296.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.12.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

