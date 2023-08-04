Destination Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Destination Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 14,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Honeywell International stock opened at $190.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $201.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.02. The company has a market capitalization of $126.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.07.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

