Destination Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Destination Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 79.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251,159 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,475,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 226,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 62,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,832,000 after acquiring an additional 482,171 shares in the last quarter. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.19.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 32,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $495,086.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,845,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,965,309.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 32,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $495,086.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,845,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,965,309.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 1,967,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $39,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,313,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,268,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,927,099 shares of company stock worth $67,298,462. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $18.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.05. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $20.24.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $525.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. Analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

