Destination Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 50,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 15.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 83.5% during the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 37,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 16.9% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,452 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.68.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

NYSE EW opened at $80.00 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $107.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $429,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,155.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 6,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.68, for a total transaction of $588,835.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 172,090 shares in the company, valued at $15,260,941.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $429,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,155.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 217,666 shares of company stock worth $19,258,019. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

