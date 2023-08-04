Destination Wealth Management Purchases 394 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,070 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,740,200,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE BA opened at $231.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.89. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $120.99 and a 12-month high of $243.10. The company has a market cap of $139.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.88 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Activity at Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Boeing from $248.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.64.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

