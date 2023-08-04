Destination Wealth Management Purchases New Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILS. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 156.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,045,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,170,000 after purchasing an additional 637,301 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 666,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,424,000 after acquiring an additional 17,436 shares during the last quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,027,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,604,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,990,000.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $99.07 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $99.02 and a 12-month high of $99.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.32.

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

