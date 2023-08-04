Destination Wealth Management Raises Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in RTX were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of RTX by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of RTX from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RTX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

RTX stock opened at $84.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $123.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.26 and its 200 day moving average is $97.29. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $108.84.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. RTX’s payout ratio is 62.60%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

