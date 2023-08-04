Destination Wealth Management Sells 96 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Destination Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 25,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

VYM stock opened at $109.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.33. The stock has a market cap of $50.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $113.78.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

