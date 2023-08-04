Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target to $110.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.53.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $95.11 on Monday. Church & Dwight has a one year low of $70.16 and a one year high of $100.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.84, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.47.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.56%.

In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 7,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $720,337.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,872.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 7,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.15, for a total transaction of $680,632.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,923,934.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 7,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $720,337.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,872.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 88.6% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

