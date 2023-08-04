Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Stock Position Lifted by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,422 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DVN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.53.

NYSE DVN traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.36. 1,518,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,112,096. The stock has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.32. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $44.03 and a one year high of $78.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.63 and a 200-day moving average of $52.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.94%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

