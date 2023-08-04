dForce USD (USX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $33.20 Million

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003435 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, dForce USD has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $33.20 million and $1,075.02 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.97 or 0.00282272 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00014016 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00020848 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000080 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000495 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000063 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,283,330 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.98904591 USD and is up 0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $874.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.