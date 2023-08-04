DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Short Interest Down 6.5% in July

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 353,400 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the June 30th total of 378,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

DHI Group Trading Up 0.8%

DHX stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. DHI Group has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $6.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.07.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. DHI Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $38.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DHI Group will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of DHI Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in DHI Group by 378,700.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 7,574 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in DHI Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in DHI Group in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in DHI Group by 333.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in DHI Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $861,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of DHI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of DHI Group from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of DHI Group from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of DHI Group in a report on Friday, July 28th.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an online career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

