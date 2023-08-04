Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) PT Raised to $185.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Truist Financial from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FANG. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $158.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.04.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Diamondback Energy stock traded up $1.68 on Wednesday, hitting $150.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,680. The firm has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.93. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $110.97 and a one year high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 41.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 16.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total value of $1,532,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,842. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 7,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total transaction of $990,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,793,858. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total transaction of $1,532,708.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,100 shares of company stock worth $2,920,988 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,656,848 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,575,653,000 after buying an additional 112,297 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 149.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,257,540 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,521,682,000 after buying an additional 6,748,670 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,919,925 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $528,736,000 after buying an additional 179,405 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,572,083 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $488,590,000 after buying an additional 85,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 20.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,056,732 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $277,983,000 after buying an additional 347,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

