Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

DFFN stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.14. The stock had a trading volume of 6,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,941. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.54. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $7.80.

Institutional Trading of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,324,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 64.94% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

