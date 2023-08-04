Digital 9 Infrastructure (LON:DGI9) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Shares of Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC (LON:DGI9 – Get Free Report) dropped 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 55.90 ($0.72) and last traded at GBX 55.90 ($0.72). Approximately 903,795 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 2,397,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.10 ($0.73).

Digital 9 Infrastructure Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £520.83 million and a PE ratio of 602.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 61.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 70.88.

Digital 9 Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 2.42%. Digital 9 Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,000.00%.

About Digital 9 Infrastructure

Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC specializes in investment in digital infrastructure assets.

