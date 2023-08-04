Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) PT Raised to $27.00

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DCOM. TheStreet downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Dime Community Bancshares from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Dime Community Bancshares from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.25.

NASDAQ DCOM opened at $22.77 on Monday. Dime Community Bancshares has a 52 week low of $15.57 and a 52 week high of $36.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.87. The firm has a market cap of $883.70 million, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.09.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.09%. The business had revenue of $162.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dime Community Bancshares will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

In related news, Director Paul M. Aguggia acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.11 per share, with a total value of $42,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,775. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,150 shares of company stock valued at $53,660. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 451.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,286 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 1,225.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 5,344.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

