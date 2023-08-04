Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP) Shares Acquired by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 269,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,045 shares during the period. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.76% of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF worth $6,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIHP. Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 405.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 426.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the first quarter worth $103,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 7,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:DIHP traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.34. The stock had a trading volume of 221,479 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of -1.00.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

