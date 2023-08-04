Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) is Modera Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,664,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 509,613 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for 3.3% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.79% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $85,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFIV. FAS Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 123.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $33.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,496,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,342. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.52 and a 52-week high of $34.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.80.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

