Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Stake Decreased by Kraft Asset Management LLC

Kraft Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 372,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,912 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up approximately 10.7% of Kraft Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Kraft Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $12,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Briggs Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Briggs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 140,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $724,787,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 408,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,153,000 after purchasing an additional 31,334 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 874,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,546 shares during the period. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 126,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $33.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,398,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,964. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.52 and a 52-week high of $34.54.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

